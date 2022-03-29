India-Sri Lanka sign MoU to build hybrid power projects on Sri Lankan islands after deal cancelled with China

India has signed an agreement to set up hybrid power projects on northern Sri Lankan islands in a deal seen as a strategic victory in its competition with China for influence in the Indian Ocean, AP reported.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who was in Sri Lanka said that India has agreed to build three wind farms for Sri Lanka between the islands of the two countries after the project was cancelled by the Chinese firm.

This comes as a victory for New Delhi which has shown concern over the growing Chinese influence in Sri Lanka.

A $12 million project to build wind turbines on three small islands in the Palk Strait between southern India and Sri Lanka was awarded to a Chinese firm in 2019, with funding lined up from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), news agency AFP reported.

According to Sri Lankan officials, India had agreed to provide funding for the installations in place of China's ADB.

Reportedly, the project on the islands of Nainativu, Analaitivu and Delft was done away with after India protested against the Chinese activities close to its coast.

In December, China announced its own project to build power plants on three Sri Lankan islands which was later suspended due to security concerns involving a 'third party'.

S Jaishankar said that both the countries have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build the installations. A joint statement was also issued by the foreign ministers of India and Srilanka on Tuesday.

Jaishankar arrived in Colombo on Sunday to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lanka's top leadership and attend the seven-nation BIMSTEC summit.

(with agency inputs)

