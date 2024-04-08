 'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In Bikaner
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In Bikaner

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In Bikaner

Backing the 'One nation, one election' initiative, Rajnath Singh said it will save money, time and resources.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | File

As the Lok Sabha election nears and tempearture and weather woes in north India rise, high-octane campaigning by politicians gains momentum and political temperature too shot up. On Sunday, when people of the desert state would have preferred to stay indoors, BJP leader Rajnath Singh held a rally in Bikaner.

Addressing the people, the defence minister gave the central government full marks and asserted that its track record was “fabulous” as for the BJP, people are supreme whereas for the Congress, a family is supreme. He said the saffrom party has kept all promises over the past 10 years and will fulfil all promises in time to come.“The track record of Modi ji's politics has been fabulous. And it was fabulous because we treat people as supreme whereas the Congress treats a family supreme,” he said addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Arjun Ram Meghwal in Kolayat in Bikaner.

Read Also
'Pakistan Mein Ghus Kar Marenge': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Fiery Response To Question On...
article-image

Rajnath Slams Grand Old Party In Bikaner

“The Congress questions our Army. They ask for proof that they have carried out surgical strike. The whole world has got the proof, only the Congress is not getting it," he said referring to the 2016 surgical strike. Backing the 'One nation, one election' initiative, he said it will save money, time and resources. “'One nation, one election' will get support of people, but Congress habitually opposes it,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, the senior BJP leader dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee as 24-carat gold. “Modi’s guarantee is 24-carat pure gold whereas there is a distrust among people about the guarantees of the Congress,” he told reporters.

Read Also
Rajnath Singh To Preside Naval Commanders Conference With Twin Aircraft Carriers On Western Coast
article-image

Rajnath Singh's Remarks On India's Defence Preparedness

The minister said the 10-year BJP rule has been golden from socio-economic, political, strategic, constitutional and cultural point of view. Elaborating on the defence challenges, the minister said there are challenges from the defence point of view, including cyber war and unconventional warfare.

"It is important that India be prepared for all this and we will work from this perspective. If India is strengthening from a defence point of view, it is not for attacking any country in the world but for its own security. India’s history has been that the nation has neither attacked any country in the world nor taken an inch of land. This has been the character of India," Rajnath said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In...

'India Should Consider One Nation, One Election': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh During BJP Rally In...

Kerala: Income Tax Department Freezes CPI(M)'s Secret Nationalised Bank Account In Thrissur District...

Kerala: Income Tax Department Freezes CPI(M)'s Secret Nationalised Bank Account In Thrissur District...

Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

Passengers And Staffs Unite To Thwart Alleged Robbery Attempt Aboard Agara-LTT Lashkar Express

Government Allocated Over ₹ 11 Lakh Crore To Indian Railways In Past Ten Years, RTI Reveals

Government Allocated Over ₹ 11 Lakh Crore To Indian Railways In Past Ten Years, RTI Reveals

UP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume...

UP Horror: Man Rapes, Kills Woman By Forcefully Feeding Her Acid After She Denies To Consume...