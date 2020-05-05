India sends 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets, medical equipment to Myanmar amid coronavirus outbreak

The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected over 180 countries. According to the COVID-19 live tracker maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, 3,618,000 people across the world have so far tested positive, while people have passed away.
While there is no antidote for the virus yet, researchers and medical personnel around the world have resorted to using alternatives to combat the virus. In such a situation, anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has become increasingly popular, and India, the largest manufacturer of the drug, had adopted a pivotal role. So far, the country has provided hydroxychloroquine to several countries, beginning with the US.
On Tuesday, India provided 200,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets and other medical equipment to Myanmar to aid its fight against the deadly coronavirus. Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Saurabh Kumar handed over the medical supplies to the officials of the Ministry of Health and Sports at Yangon Airport, the Indian embassy said in a press statement.
Alongside this, medical supplies were also sent, including surgical gloves, body bags, minor surgical sets and thermal scanners.
"The government of India stands in solidarity with the people and the government of Myanmar in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.
Earlier, on Monday, the first consignment of five million hydroxychloroquine tablets from India arrived in Toronto. Announcing the same, the Consulate General of India in Toronto took to Twitter to add that India-Canada cooperation "continues in these critical times".
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)