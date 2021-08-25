India sees spike in COVID-19 tally: 37,593 fresh cases and 648 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India reported 37,593 COVID-19 cases and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry indicates that 34,169 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country has now risen to 3,22,327.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts with an active caseload well above the one lakh mark. While many states have seen small daily fluctuations in their active case tally, the southern state remains the only one where the numbers have repeatedly shown a significant increase.

