India sees record 12.64 lakh Covid-19 cases

New Delhi
India on Tuesday recorded an all-time high number of 12,64,698 active Covid-19 cases, registering a rise for the 34th day in a row and accounting for 9.24% of the total infections of 1,36,89,453, with 1,61,736 new cases and 879 deaths in 24 hours.
The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on February 12, 2021, and it was at its highest at 10,17,754 on September 18, 2020. The death rate is down to 1.25% as against 1.26% the previous day while the recovery rate is down to 89.51%.
Maharashtra recorded 258 deaths in 24 hours on Tuesday, followed by Chhattisgarh 132, Delhi and UP 72 each, Gujarat 55, Punjab and Karnataka 52 each.
India on Tuesday registered the highest 40.04 lakh vaccinations in 24 hours and the highest 14 lakh tests. The total vaccinations hit 10.85 crore while 25.92 crore people have been tested for the dreaded virus. The recoveries stand at 1,22,53,697, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.25%, the health ministry data shows.
SC seeks details of migrant children, their condition
The SC on Tuesday sent notices to all state governments seeking to know the state of the migrant children in their jurisdictions and gave time till April 30, the next hearing, for their replies. The notices came from a Bench headed by CJI Bobde and also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on a PIL by a Bengaluru-based NGO, The Child Rights Trust, seeking directions to protect the fundamental rights of migrant kids as also children of the migrant families. The trust had sought enforcement of their rights under Articles 14, 15, 19, 21, 21A, 39 and 47 of the Constitution.
