India sees lowest COVID-19 tally in 111 days: 34,703 cases and 553 deaths reported in last 24 hours

India on Tuesday reported its lowest COVID-19 case tally in 111 days. As per Health Ministry data, 34,703 fresh cases and 553 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. At the same time 51,864 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of active cases has dropped to 4,64,357 as the recovery rate rises to 97.17%.
Further details awaited.
