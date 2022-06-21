India sees fall in COVID-19 cases; logs 9,923 fresh cases

File Photo

With 9,923 fresh coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,33,19,396 on Tuesday, while the count of active cases increased to 79,313, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,890 with 17 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data revealed.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.61% and the fatality rate is 1.21% at present. In the last 24 hours, the total number of vaccination received has reached 1,96,32,43,003. While the total number of tests done during the previous day is 3,88,641.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55% and the weekly positivity rate at 2.67%, according to the ministry.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra & other states

In a major relief, after five days of reporting 4,000 cases daily, Maharashtra's COVID tally on Monday significantly dropped over 40% to 2,354 cases. Mumbai has logged 1,310 cases and two deaths have been reported.

As per the health bulletin of the Delhi government, Delhi reported six fatalities, despite the number of daily infection cases marginally dropped to 1,060. Goa, on Monday, recorded 78 new cases, taking the total count to 2,47,229.

Gujarat has added 217 new cases, taking its tally to 12.27 lakh, while its death number stands at 10,946.