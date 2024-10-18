India Second Only To US In Adopting Generative AI In Consumer Applications: Report

Representational image |

India is rapidly adopting Generative AI (GenAI) platforms, emerging as a global leader in several use cases, second only to the United States, highlighted a report 'Gen AI in consumer applications' by SimilarWeb (L3M)

The report revealed that Indians are particularly using AI tools for content editing, where India ranks second globally, with 12 per cent of the global AI usage in this area attributed to Indian users. This positions India as a significant player in the adoption of AI for content-related tasks.

"India leads the race (2nd only to the US) for adoption of various GenAI platforms, especially across assistant and content editing use cases" said the report.

As per the data by the report, besides content editing, India ranks third globally in the use of AI for productivity tools and in the education sector.

These categories have witnessed high engagement from Indian audiences, who are turning to AI platforms to boost efficiency and learning experiences.

The report also pointed out that India holds more than a 10 per cent share in several AI use cases, highlighting its large and active user base across categories. The widespread adoption of AI in content editing, productivity tools, and education indicates a growing familiarity with AI solutions in these areas.

"Indian audiences are behind the curve in adoption of companion apps, which suggests that localised solutions with reimagined monetisation techniques could find ways to captivate Indian audiences" the report added.

However, the report also highlights that India lags behind in the adoption of AI-powered companion apps. While Indian audiences have embraced AI for content and education, their engagement with companion apps, which provide personal assistance or companionship, remains comparatively lower.

This suggested that there is room for growth in this category, especially with the development of localized AI solutions and innovative monetization strategies.

In addition, the report suggests that AI-powered applications in travel and commerce are beginning to gain traction in India. These sectors are expected to see further growth as more users explore AI-driven solutions beyond content editing and education.

Overall, the report reflects India's increasing reliance on AI technologies, particularly in areas that enhance productivity and learning. At the same time, it points to untapped opportunities in other categories, where local adaptations could potentially captivate a broader audience.