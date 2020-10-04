India scales up testing capacity from 1 in January to over 7.7 cr in October: Health Ministry

"India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 cr in October. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of COVID-19 infection," a tweet by the MoHFW read.

As per the MoHFW, 7,78,50,403 tests for COVID-19 were conducted in the country on October 3 which marks a new high.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 65-lakh mark on Sunday with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in India touched 65,49,374. Of the total cases, 9,37,625 are active coronavirus cases while as many as 55,09,967 patients have been cured and discharged. The death toll in India rose to 1,01,782, the Health Ministry said. The death toll due to coronavirus in India had crossed 1 lakh mark on Saturday.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 11,42,131 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 7,89,92,534.