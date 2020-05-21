India says no activity by its troops across LAC, China has taken steps hindering normal patrolling patterns

New Delhi: Amid border tensions with China, India on Thursday termed as "inaccurate" any suggestion that its troops had undertaken activity across LAC in Western or Sikkim sector, noting that its troops fully abide by the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border and it is the Chinese side that has undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management while noting that the country is, at the same time, deeply committed to ensuring its sovereignty and security.

"Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western Sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously," Srivastava said.

"All Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC. In fact, it is the Chinese side that has recently undertaken activity hindering India's normal patrolling patterns. The Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India's sovereignty and security," he added.

Srivastava also said that India remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas.

"The Indian troops strictly follow the procedures laid down in various bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve any situations which may arise due to differences in perception of LAC. The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue. Both sides remain engaged with each other to address any immediate issues," he said.

Earlier this week, China had accused India of crossing the "boundary line in the Galwan Valley region and entering into Chinese territory", Global Times reported. It also reported that Chinese border troops have "enhanced control measures" after India's "illegal construction" of defence facilities in Galwan Valley region of the disputed Aksai Chin area.

"In accordance with the consensus reached in Chennai, the Indian side remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas. This is an essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations," he said.

In the last few days, India and China have held talks along the LAC to the ongoing stand-off in Galwan Nala area in Daulat Beg Oldie.

Despite talks, it has emerged that the Chinese helicopters have been coming close to the Indian patrolling point for the last few years now and they have also prepared road infrastructure right up to the border in their area.

The tensions between the two sides have been on for over two weeks now in Galwan Nala area over construction activities.

Troops of India and China were engaged in two face-offs in Eastern Ladakh and North Sikkim along the disputed Line of Actual Control where troops from both sides suffered injuries early this month.