India responds to resolutions adopted in meeting of OIC in Pakistan: Here's all you need to know

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to references to India in the statements and resolutions adopted in the meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Pakistan.

The MEA said the statements and resolutions adopted at the meeting "demonstrate both the irrelevance of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation as a body and role of Pakistan as its manipulator".

The MEA said the references made to India that are based on "falsehoods and misrepresentation".

"The absurdity of this body commenting on the treatment of minorities, that too at the instance of a serial violator of human rights like Pakistan, is so evident," the MEA said.

"Nations and Governments that associate themselves with such exercises should realise the impact it has on their reputation," it added.

The OIC on Wednesday said that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without a settlement of the Kashmir issue.

The group members reiterated their demand that India must reverse unilateral measures taken on or after 5 August 2019.

In the Annex to the Joint Communique, the group asked OIC member states to raise the Kashmir issue in their bilateral engagements with India.

Also, the Foreign Ministers of OIC have supported Pakistan's call for a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the accidental firing of a projectile into the country from India earlier this month.

The resolution urged India to "work constructively with Pakistan for enhancing regional security and stability through the settlement of outstanding disputes and positively responding to Pakistan's proposal for a Strategic Restraint Regime, including measures for arms control, restraint and confidence building."

The OIC foreign ministers expressed serious concern over the incident which "constituted multiple violations of international law", besides "posing a grave threat to regional and international peace, security and stability."

The resolution further called on the UN Secretary General and relevant international bodies, including UN Security Council and International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO), to pursue the matter with India, in line with their mandated duties, to accurately establish the facts to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 06:08 PM IST