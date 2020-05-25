Top 10 coronavirus-hit countries: India reports more cases than China, becomes top COVID-19 hit country in Asia

India overtook Iran, which was one of the worst-hit with 1,35,701 COVID-19 cases and 7,417 deaths. However, with about 7,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India has become the tenth country worst hit from the illness.

India reported 1,38,526 cases and around 4,000 deaths.

India is the only Asian country to have reported so many cases. The last Asian country to have reported the largest COVID-19 positive cases was China, a country of origin of the virus, which was around 84,000 cases. In the case of the number of deaths, India is the 15th worst-hit country, slightly close to China which is the 13th country in the world.

India witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 on Sunday — the states added 6,977 fresh cases.

Among the top ten worst-hit countries with COVID-19, the United States tops the list with 16,43,499 cases, according to Johns Hopkins university data. It is followed by Brazil (3,63,211), Russia (3,44,481), United Kingdom (2,60,916), Spain (2,35,772), Italy (2,29,858), France (1,82,709), Germany (1,80,328), and Turkey (1,56,827).

About 188 countries have reported COVID-19 cases.

Going back to India, Maharashtra recorded the highest spike of COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday. The majority of the cases for the state comes from Mumbai. The number of COVID-19 cases has crossed 50,000 in the state, with around 1,600 deaths. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (16, 277), Gujarat (14, 056), Delhi (13, 418), Rajasthan (7, 100) and Madhya Pradesh (6, 665).