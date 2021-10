India reported it's lowest daily COVID-19 case tally in 209 days on Tuesday morning. As per data from the Health Ministry, the country reported 18,346 fresh COVID-19 cases and 263 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time 29,639 people recovered from the virus, bringing the country's active caseload to 2.52 lakh - the lowest in 201 days.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:39 AM IST