India reports highest single-day spike of 29,429 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 9,36,181

India on Wednesday reported highest single-day spike of 29,429 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the Health Ministry, there are a total of 9,36,181 coronavirus cases in the country of which 3,19,840 patients are active cases. 5,92,032 patients have been cured/discharged, the Ministry informed further. 582 more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the number of patients succumbing to the virus to 24,309.

The Centre further informed that India's recovery rate from COVID-19 stands at 63.20 per cent while the recoveries and deaths ratio stood at 96.05 per cent and 3.95 per cent respectively.