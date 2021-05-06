India reports highest-ever single-day surge with 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, 3,980 deaths

India reached a grim milestone of the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths. A record single-day rise of 4,12,262 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 2,10,77,410, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Not only has it been 15 straight days with India recording more than three lakh cases but also the second time after May 1 records saw it breaching the four-lakh margin in a day. Casualties are now closer to the 4,000 mark after nine days straight of over 3,000 deaths everyday.

As many as 3,980 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,30,168.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 81.99 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844 while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 5. Of these 19,23,131 samples were tested on Wednesday.