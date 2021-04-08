India reports highest daily spike with over 1.26 lakh new COVID-19 cases, active caseload rises to 9,10,319

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.26 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,29,28,574, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the third time in four days. India reported 103,558 cases on April 5 and 115,736 infections on April 7.

A total of 1,26,789 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,862 with 685 daily new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 29th day in row, the active cases have increased to 9,10,319 comprising 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 91.67 per cent, the data stated.

As many as 59,258 people discharged/recovered from the disease during the same period. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,18,51,393, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.29 per cent, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, 25,26,77,379 samples have been tested up to April 7 with 12,37,781 samples being tested on Wednesday.