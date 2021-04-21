India reports highest daily spike of nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 2,023 deaths

The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.95 lakh fresh infections and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Wednesday reported 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,56,16,130.

The death toll increased to 1,82,553 with a record 2,023 new fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 42nd day in a row, the active cases increased to 21,57,538, comprising 13.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 85.01 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,32,76,039, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.17 per cent, the data stated.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 16,39,357 samples were tested on Tuesday. A total of 27,10,53,392 samples have been tested so far.