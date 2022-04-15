India reports 949 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

India logged 949 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.26 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India logged 949 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,972, while the active cases rose to 11,191, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,743 with six new fatalities, the ministry data stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 133 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,07,038, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 186.30 crore.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:17 AM IST