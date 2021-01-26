India reports 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since June 2020

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 9,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since June 2020. This has taken the total number of cases in the country to 1,06,76,838.
15,901 patients were discharged and 117 deaths were also reported in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.
This has taken the death toll in the country to 1,53,587 while 1,03,45,985 people have been discharged.
On the vaccination front, over 20 lakh people have now been vaccinated in the country in the first phase.
1,06,76,838
1,77,266
1,03,45,985
1,53,587
20,23,809
Maharashtra reports 1,842 new COVID-19 cases
Maharashtra reported 1,842 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 20,10,948, the state health department said.
With 30 more deaths, the state's fatality count rose to 50,815, the department said.
At 348, Mumbai city reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day and seven deaths, the department said.
With this, Mumbai's total count of infections has gone up to 3,06,398 and the death toll to 11,311. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 668 cases in the day.
