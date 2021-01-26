India reports 9,102 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since June 2020

New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 9,102 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally since June 2020. This has taken the total number of cases in the country to 1,06,76,838.

15,901 patients were discharged and 117 deaths were also reported in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.

This has taken the death toll in the country to 1,53,587 while 1,03,45,985 people have been discharged.

On the vaccination front, over 20 lakh people have now been vaccinated in the country in the first phase.

Total cases: 1,06,76,838

Active cases: 1,77,266

Total discharged: 1,03,45,985

Death toll: 1,53,587