India reports 6,561 new COVID-19 cases, 142 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 4,29,45,160 with 6,561 people testing positive for the infection in a day while active cases declined to 77,152, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,14,388 with 142 more people succumbing to the disease, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

It was for 25 consecutive days that India recorded less than one lakh daily COVID-19 cases.

Active cases comprise 0.18 per cent of the total infections while the national Covid recovery rate improved to 98.62 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

A reduction of 8,528 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a day.

The daily positivity rate was 0.74 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.99 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,23,53,620, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 178.02 crore.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:04 AM IST