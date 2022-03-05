India reports 5,921 fresh COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths in last 24 hours

India's daily COVID-19 cases marginally declined to 5,921 fresh infections from 6,396 reported the previous day. A total of 289 new COVID-19 related deaths were registered in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,14,878 the Union health ministry said on Saturday morning.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:36 AM IST