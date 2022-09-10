India reports 5,554 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Representative Image

New Delhi: India recorded 5,554 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Saturday. India's active caseload currently stands at 53,974 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.7 per cent. As many as 6,322 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,13,294. The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.47 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.80 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Indian government has been providing free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. The Union government will procure and supply (free of charge) 75 percent of the vaccines produced by the country's vaccine manufacturers to the States and UTs in the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

So far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 214.77 crore total vaccine doses (94.48 cr Second Dose and 17.92 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 21,63,811 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone.

