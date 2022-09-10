e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia reports 5,554 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reports 5,554 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

The active caseload has risen to 53,974 in the last 24 hours, with a recovery rate of 98.7 per cent.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
India reports 5,554 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours | Representative Image

New Delhi: India recorded 5,554 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Saturday. India's active caseload currently stands at 53,974 which accounts for 0.11 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate currently is at 98.7 per cent. As many as 6,322 recoveries were made in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,39,13,294. The country has been seeing a daily positivity rate of 1.47 per cent with a weekly positivity rate of 1.80 per cent.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the Indian government has been providing free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. The Union government will procure and supply (free of charge) 75 percent of the vaccines produced by the country's vaccine manufacturers to the States and UTs in the new phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

So far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 214.77 crore total vaccine doses (94.48 cr Second Dose and 17.92 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 21,63,811 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone.

Read Also
Fortnight later, Navi Mumbai sees less than 50 cases of COVID
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

India reports 5,554 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

India reports 5,554 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Son of ex-RJD MLC arrested for misbehaving with DSP in Patna

Son of ex-RJD MLC arrested for misbehaving with DSP in Patna

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi told Jesus is 'only real God' by Tamil Nadu pastor George Ponnaiah in a viral...

WATCH: Rahul Gandhi told Jesus is 'only real God' by Tamil Nadu pastor George Ponnaiah in a viral...

George Ponniah - The priest known for his controversial rhetoric

George Ponniah - The priest known for his controversial rhetoric

Rajasthan: Amit Shah to address BJP OBC Morcha meet on Gehlot's home turf

Rajasthan: Amit Shah to address BJP OBC Morcha meet on Gehlot's home turf