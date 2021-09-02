e-Paper Get App

India reports 47,092 new COVID-19 cases, 35,181 recoveries and 509 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

India reports 47,092 COVID-19 cases and 509 deaths in last 24 hours; Kerala's active tally crosses 2.3 lakh

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Unsplash

India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, with 47,092 cases and 509 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry indicates that 35,181 people recovered from the virus during this time. The active case tally continues to rise, now standing at more than 3.89 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 10:00 AM IST
