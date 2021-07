India reports 45,374 Black fungus cases, 4,332 deaths so far, says Health Ministry

New Delhi

As many as 45,374 cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black fungus' were reported in the country so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

While 4,332 patients have died due to the disease across the country.

Answering the question related to Black fungus disease raised in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday said, "Mucormycosis or Black Fungus disease, although not a new disease, was not a notifiable disease till May 2021 when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare requested states to declare Mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 to get an objective assessment of Mucormycosis in the community." The Union Minister further said, "Mucormycosis cases in the country for the last two months is showing a declining trend."

