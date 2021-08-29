India reports 45,083 new COVID-19 infections, 509 deaths in last 24 hours

With 45,083 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, India's infection tally rose to 3,26,95,030 on Sunday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 4,37,830 with 460 more fatalities being recorded, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has now increased to 3,68,558 which comprises 1.13 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.53 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 34 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.28 per cent. This has been below three per cent for 65 days now, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,18,88,642, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent.

As the fear of third wave of COVID-19 pandemic looms over the country, Kerala’s rising cases are a cause of concern. Kerala reported 31,265 fresh cases of coronavirus and 153 deaths yesterday.

The total number of samples tested till today is 51,86,42,929 including 17,55,327 samples tested on Saturday. The current positivity rate is at 2.57 per cent. Under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive, 63.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the Ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

