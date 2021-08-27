India reports 44,658 COVID-19 cases and 496 deaths in last 24 hours; over 30 thousand cases were from Kerala

India reported 44,658 COVID-19 cases and 496 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry indicates that ,32,988 people recovered from the virus during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now risen to 3.44 lakh.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts, with more than 1.81 lakh active cases. It is incidentally the only state or UT which continues to remain above the one lakh mark for active cases. Out of 44,658 new cases and 496 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala contributed 30,007 cases and 162 deaths.

Further details awaited.

