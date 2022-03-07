India reports 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases in India witness a dip as the country logged 4,362 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:27 AM IST