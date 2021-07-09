India reports 43,393 COVID-19 cases and 911 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 43,393 fresh COVID-19 cases and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the 44,459 people recovered from the virus. As per a Health Ministry update on Friday morning, the total number of active cases now stands at 4.58 lakh, while the cumulative case tally since the pandemic began has risen to 3,07,52,950.
Further details awaited.
