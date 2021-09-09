India reports 43,263 COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in last 24 hours; 30,196 were from Kerala

India reported 43,263 COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Thursday morning also indicated that 40,567 people had recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now risen to 3.93 lakh.

Kerala continues to lead the state-wise breakdown of cases, with an active tally of more than 2.4 lakh. Numbers continues to rise in the southern state even as fear of a possible third COVID-19 wave grips the nation. Indeed, out of the 43,263 fresh cases and 338 deaths, Kerala recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths yesterday.

Further details awaited.

