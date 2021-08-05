India reports 42,982 new COVID-19 cases and 533 deaths in last 24 hours

India has reported 42,982 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a slight rise form the 42,625 new cases reported on Wednesday. The number of deaths stood at 533. The number of recoveries stood at 41,726 up from 36,668 on Wednesday.

With this, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has reached 3,18,12,114 and 4,26,290 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 4,11,076.

Total vaccination in the country were 48,93,42,295.

More details are awaited