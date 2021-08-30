e-Paper Get App

India reports 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 34,763 recoveries in last 24 hours
Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:12 AM IST

India reports 42,909 COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths in last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk
India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise, with 42,909 new cases and 34,763 recoveries in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry records, 380 deaths were recorded during this time. With this, the total number of active cases in the country now stands at 3,76,324.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 10:12 AM IST
