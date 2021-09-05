India reports 42,766 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in last 24 hours; active tally remains above 4 lakh mark

India reported 42,766 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry also indicated that 38,091 people had also recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases have now risen to 4,10,048. The tally had crossed the 4 lakh mark on Saturday after several weeks, amid rising fears of a third wave.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts, with more than 2.5 lakh active cases on Sunday morning. Indeed, out of the 42,766 fresh cases and 308 deaths reported, Kerala recorded 29,682 cases and 142 deaths yesterday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 09:47 AM IST