India reports 41,965 COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths in last 24 hours; Kerala now has an active tally of nearly 2.2 lakh

India reported a significant spike in COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, with 41,965 people testing positive and 460 deaths. The number is more than 10 thousand cases higher than that reported on the previous day. As per a Health Ministry update on Tuesday morning 33,964 people also recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now risen to 3.78 lakh.

While cases have risen marginally in many areas, Kerala continues to lead the charts. The southern state presently has more than two lakh active cases and comprises a significant portion of India's daily tally. Out of the 41,965 COVID-19 cases and 460 deaths reported, Kerala contributed 30,203 cases and saw 115 deaths yesterday.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 10:01 AM IST