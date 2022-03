COVID-19 cases in India witness a dip as the country logged 3,993 new infections in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,15,21 with 108 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:09 AM IST