India reports 39,796 COVID-19 cases and 723 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 39,796 fresh COVID-19 cases and 723 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time 42,352 people recovered from the virus. With this the total number of active cases in the country has now dropped to 4,82,071. Till date, India has reported a total of 3,05,85,229 COVID-19 cases, ranking second among nations worst affected by the virus, in terms of case tally.

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber fresh cases for the 53rd consecutive day. The recovery rate has now increased to 97.11% while the weekly positivity rate remains at 2.40%. The daily positivity rate (which stands at 2.61%) has now remained below 5% for 28 consecutive days.

As per an update from the Health Ministry on Monday morning, the country has now administered more than 35 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.