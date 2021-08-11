India reports 38,353 COVID-19 cases, 497 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 140 days

India reported 38,353 COVID-19 cases and 497 deaths in last 24 hours. At the same time, 40,013 people recovered from the virus. While the numbers show a significant spike from Tuesday's tally of 28,204 cases and 373 deaths, recoveries have remained high. On Wednesday morning, the active caseload dropped to 3.86 lakh - the lowest in 140 days. The recovery rate has now risen to 97.45%.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 53.24 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and union territories thus far and an additional 72,40,250 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 51,56,11,035 doses, as per data available at 8 am today.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 09:44 AM IST