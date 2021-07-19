India reports 38,164 COVID-19 cases and 499 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 38,164 COVID-19 cases and 499 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per an update by the Health Ministry, 38,660 recoveries were also reported during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 4.21 lakh. The total number of cases reported since the pandemic began in 2020 has now risen to 3,11,44,229.
Further details awaited.
