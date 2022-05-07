India reports 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The active caseload of the country is currently at 20,303. The active cases account for 0.05 percent of total positive cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,024 with 22 more fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:25 AM IST