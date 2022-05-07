e-Paper Get App
Home / India / India reports 3,805 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths in last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:25 AM IST

Photo Credit: PTI
India reported 3,805 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The active caseload of the country is currently at 20,303. The active cases account for 0.05 percent of total positive cases.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,024 with 22 more fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 09:25 AM IST