India reports 37,875 COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths in last 24 hours; vaccination drive crosses 70 crore doses

India reported 37,875 COVID-19 cases and 369 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Wednesday morning indicates that 39,114 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.91 lakh.

At the state level, Kerala continues to lead the charts with an active case tally above the two lakh mark. While many areas have seen fluctuations in their active caseload amid fears of an impending third wave, cases from the southern state continue to make up a majority of the daily numbers. Indeed, out of 37,875 new cases and 369 deaths reported, Kerala recorded 25,772 cases and 189 deaths yesterday.

Meanwhile, as India continues to amp up its vaccination drive, a whopping 70.75 crore doses have been administered thus far. The last 10 crore doses incidentally were administered in just 13 days. Of this, more than 16.67 lakh individuals are fully vaccinated, having received both doses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 09:39 AM IST