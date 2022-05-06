India reports 3,545 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

India has logged 3,545 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Friday.

India reported 3,545 new Covid infections in a day taking the tally of cases reported so far to 4,30,94,938 while the number of active cases declined to 19,688, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll has climbed to 5,24,002 with 27 more fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to it, the daily positivity rate was 0.76 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent. India's active caseload decreased by 31 in a day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 4,25,51,248, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent. The cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 189.81 crore.

