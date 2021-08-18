e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:43 AM IST

India reports 35,178 COVID-19 cases and 440 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 148 days

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

Advertisement

India saw a significant rise in COVID-19 numbers with 35,178 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours. As per Health Ministry data on Wednesday morning, there has also been 37,169 recoveries and 440 deaths during this time. At 25,166, Tuesday's tally had incidentally been the country's lowest in 154 days.

With the latest numbers, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.67 lakh - the lowest in 148 days. A total of 56.06 crore vaccine doses have been administered till date.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 09:43 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal