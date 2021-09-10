India reports 34,973 COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in last 24 hours; 26,200 test positive in Kerala

India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning indicates that 37,681 people recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.9 lakh.

Kerala continues to hold the maximum number of COVID-19 patients, with an active tally of more than 2.36 lakh. Out of 34,973 cases and 260 deaths, Kerala recorded 26,200 cases and 114 deaths yesterday.

Further details awaited.

