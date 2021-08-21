India reports 34,457 COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in last 24 hours as active tally drops to lowest in 151 days

Advertisement

India reported 34,457 COVID-19 cases and 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. At the same time, data from the Health Ministry indicates that 36,347 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of active cases has now dropped to 3.61 lakh - the lowest in 151 days.

The recovery rate has now increased to 97.54% while

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 11:10 AM IST