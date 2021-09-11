India reports 33,376 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 33,376 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicates that 32,198 people had recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has risen to 3.91 lakh.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:08 AM IST