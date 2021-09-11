e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:08 AM IST

India reports 33,376 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay

India reported 33,376 COVID-19 cases and 308 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Saturday morning indicates that 32,198 people had recovered during this time. With this, the total number of active cases has risen to 3.91 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 10:08 AM IST
