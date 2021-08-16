India reports 32,937 new COVID-19 cases, active cases have decline to 3,81,947

India saw a single-day rise of 32,937 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 3,22,25,513, while the death toll has climbed to 4,31,642 with 417 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The active cases have declined to 3,81,947 and comprise 1.19 percent of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 percent, the Union Health Ministry data showed. A reduction of 3,389 cases has been recorded in the active coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, it stated.

As many as 11,89,212 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the total cumulative tests done so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,48,05,652. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.79 percent. It has been less than 3 percent for the last 21 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.01 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,14,11,924, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 percent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 54.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Monday morning, the ministry said.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:37 AM IST