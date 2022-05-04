India reports 3,205 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 3,205 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry informed that active cases in the country have increased to 19,509 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,920 with 31 fresh fatalities, the ministry data stated.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:08 AM IST