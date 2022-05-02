India reports 3,157 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported a marginal decline in coronavirus cases, recording 3,157 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

The Health Ministry informed that active cases in the country have increased to 19,500 which accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the death toll rose to 5,23,869 with 26 more fatalities.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 08:54 AM IST