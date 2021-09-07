India reports 31,222 COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in last 24 hours; active tally drops below four lakh mark

India reported 31,222 COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Tuesday also indicates that 42,942 people recovered during this time. With this, the active case tally has once again dropped below the four lakh mark, standing at 3.92 lakh.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:40 AM IST