Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:40 AM IST

India reports 31,222 COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in last 24 hours; active tally drops below four lakh mark

FPJ Web Desk
Photo: Pixabay

India reported 31,222 COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours. Data from the Health Ministry on Tuesday also indicates that 42,942 people recovered during this time. With this, the active case tally has once again dropped below the four lakh mark, standing at 3.92 lakh.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 09:40 AM IST
