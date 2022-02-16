e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:21 AM IST

India reports 30,615 new COVID-19 cases, 514 deaths in last 24 hours

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: PTI

India continues to witness its downward trajectory of fresh COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 30,615 new infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,09,872 with 514 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data stated.

