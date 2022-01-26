India reports 2,85,914 new COVID-19 cases, 665 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Wednesday reported 2,85,914 new COVID cases recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the daily positivity rate down to 16.16 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed.

India logged 2,85,914 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,00,85,116.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,127 with 665 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

The active cases have decreased to 22,23,018 and comprise 5.55 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.23 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 13,824 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.16 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.33 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,73,70,971, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.23 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 163.58 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

